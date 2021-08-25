Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Tributes paid to Derry radio show presenter following his death

Tommy Donnelly hosted a show on Drive 105 for many years

Tommy Donnelly died this week.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tributes have been paid to a presenter on a Derry radio show who died this week.

Tommy Donnelly was a long-time volunteer presenter with Drive 105.

He had presented a 'Yester-Year' show on the local station every Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Drive 105 said they were 'deeply saddened' to hear of Tommy's death.

“Tommy presented the “Yester-Year” show on Drive 105 every Sunday and coined the famous phrase 'See you next week on the wireless'.

“Thank you Tommy for the music, craic and friendship. You will be sorely missed by your dedicated listeners, and everyone from the Drive 105 team.

“As a mark of respect, this Sunday the 29th of August, Tony McBride will dedicate his show to Tommy from 12noon – 2pm.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Josie, and all of the family.”

Richard Moore, the founder of Drive 105, said it was a pleasure to have known Tommy.

“He was one of life's true gentlemen and will be missed dearly by everyone but most of all his family.” said Mr Moore.

