Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Police launch investigation after shots fired at a commemoration event in Derry

Masked men fired shots in Galliagh area on Friday evening

Police launch investigation after shots fired at a commemoration event in Derry

Masked men fired shots at the event on Friday evening.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police are investigating a weekend incident in Derry during which masked men fired shots into the air.

The shots were fired at a mural in the Galliagh area of the city which is dedicated to Derry hunger striker Michael Devine.

Events were held in Derry over the weekend to mark the 40th anniversary of the local man's death.

He was one of ten men who died in the 1981 hunger strike in Long Kesh prison.

However, unionists have condemned the firing of the shots at the weekend.

UUP leader Doug Beattie called for a 'full investigation' into the incident.

Mr Beattie said there was 'no place for this in society' and that those responsible were 'yesterday`s men'.

"Nobody should ever contemplate giving them any kind of support or view them as any kind of freedom fighter," he told the BBC.

"They restrict freedom, they have the boot on the neck of their own community and should be viewed as an embarrassment to nationalism."

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, described it as a 'brazen display' which 'raises serious questions about the enforcement of law and order across our city'.

Appealing for information about Friday night's incident at the Fern Park mural, PSNI Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “We are aware of reports circulating on social media of masked men holding what appear to be firearms. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2840 of 20/08/21. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

In May, shots were also fired by masked men during a commemoration to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of another Derry hunger striker Patsy O'Hara.

A number of people were arrested in connection with the shots being fired at Bishop Street but no charges have yet been brought to court.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media