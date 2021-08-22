Heartbroken husband pays tribute to young Derry woman who died of Covid-19

The devastated husband of a Derry woman who died of Covid-19 shortly after giving birth has paid tribute to the 'love of my life'.

Samantha Willis, who was 35, passed away with the virus in hospital on Friday after delivering a baby girl.

Her husband Josh Willis has posted a tribute to his wife on Facebook, in which he describes how she struggled with the illness before dying with her family at her side.

Josh described Friday as 'the worst day of my life'.

“I have lost the love of my life Samantha to Covid-19,” he wrote.

“Samantha had put up a strong fight for the last 16 days but in the end just wasn’t enough.

“She did her best to come home to her family and beautiful children and shortly after 12 o’clock in the early hours of this morning passed away peacefully in ICU in Altnagelvin Hospital.

“Myself, her mother and two eldest children were by her side. She was in no pain and was comfortable when she slipped away.

“Whilst in hospital she also had to deliver our newest addition to the family who she has never met properly or held in her arms. I will make sure that Eviegrace will know all about the mother she will never meet. I will never let anyone forget you and I will remember all the special times and experiences we shared together.”

Josh said his children were now his main priority.

“All I want to do now is make Samantha proud. I’m sure she’s already looking down and proud of how we are coping.

“We are also proud of her, she was a wonderful, loving and caring person and she has been our super hero the last few weeks. She is now our guardian angel and she will remain in our hearts and thoughts for ever more.

“We love you loads and miss you. We wish we could only have helped you get home to live the rest of your life with us.

“I will never stop loving you and we will do our best to make you proud until we see you again. Sleep tight my Queen. Love you.”

Josh thanked all the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who 'met Samantha on her journey'.

“You are all truely wonderful people and I will never forget what you have done for Samantha and our family,” he wrote.