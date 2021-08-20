Fleadh Mhor Dhoire 2021 bringing music, storytelling and craic to the streets of Derry

A major celebration of Irish culture has been launched in Derry.

Fleadh Mhor Dhoire 2021 kicked off last week and will continue until the end of August.

The festival will include more than 50 events bringing the very best of traditional Irish musicians, singers, storytellers and dancers to various venues around the city.

Featuring a wide range of concerts, sessions and Derry’s biggest ever 'Trad Trail', organisers of this year's Fleadh Mhor Dhoire say it will be an 'amazing showcase of our local, national and international artists'

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Cllr. Graham Warke officially launched the festival on Thursday at Studio 2 in Derry before the first concert was held.

Oliver Green, Fleadh Director, said the event was a huge boost for the local cultural scene.

“This year's Fleadh Mhor Dhoire comes at a time when our city really needs a lift and with this amazing lineup of artists and performers our hope is to give our people and visitors to our city an unforgettable experience.

“With amazing concerts featuring international artists, The Henry Girls, Margaret Keys, and some of Ireland’s top traditional Irish musicians, the county’s biggest ever Trad Session and our amazing cross community Sharing Concert before culminating with the biggest trad & session trail our city has ever seen with almost 40 gigs over 4 days in bars and venues across our city during the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of August.

“We are hoping that this magic of Irish traditional music and song can bring a time of joy for all our people to embrace.”

Mr Green thanked the local bars and venues taking part in the festival.

“We also want to thank Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Community Relations Council, the National Lottery, Comhalts and all the amazing organisations and people who have supported us to make this year's Fleadh Mhor Dhoire happen.

“With our friends in CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, it is our hope to share the magic of Irish music and song with all our people making Derry a destination of choice and contributing to the bounce back that our city so badly needs.”

Full details of all Fleadh events are available at fleadhdhoire.com