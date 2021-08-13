13/08/2021

Improvements to be carried out at Magherafelt cemetery as part of £300,000 project

New lighting and pathways to be installed at local graveyard

Polepatrick Cemetry, Magherafelt

Improvement works with a value of over £300,000 are to take place at two local cemeteries managed by Mid Ulster District Council.

Forthill Cemetery in Cookstown and Polepatrick Cemetery in Magherafelt are both to benefit from new lighting, the construction of new and refurbished pathways, tree planting and in the case of Polepatrick, an extension to the existing car park.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Wesley Brown, has welcomed the work and reassured visitors to the cemeteries that any disruption will be minimised.

“While this is important work to ensure that our cemeteries continue to be well-maintained and accessible for visitors, we are very conscious that our cemeteries are places of rest and reflection.

“Work will be undertaken with sensitivity and care to ensure those visiting their loved ones can continue to do so with as little inconvenience as possible”.

Work will begin in Forthill from August 16 and in Polepatrick from mid-September, and continue for approximately 14 weeks.

