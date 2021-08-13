Improvements to be carried out at Magherafelt cemetery as part of £300,000 project

Improvement works with a value of over £300,000 are to take place at two local cemeteries managed by Mid Ulster District Council.
Forthill Cemetery in Cookstown and Polepatrick Cemetery in Magherafelt are both to benefit from new lighting, the construction of new and refurbished pathways, tree planting and in the case of Polepatrick, an extension to the existing car park.
Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Wesley Brown, has welcomed the work and reassured visitors to the cemeteries that any disruption will be minimised.
“While this is important work to ensure that our cemeteries continue to be well-maintained and accessible for visitors, we are very conscious that our cemeteries are places of rest and reflection.
“Work will be undertaken with sensitivity and care to ensure those visiting their loved ones can continue to do so with as little inconvenience as possible”.
Work will begin in Forthill from August 16 and in Polepatrick from mid-September, and continue for approximately 14 weeks.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.