Rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland will change from next week.
From Monday, fully-vaccinated people who are a close contact of a Covid case will no longer have to self-isolate.
They will still be advised to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Covid test on day two and eight of the process.
If someone tests positive, they must continue to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms of the disease.
While class bubbles will no longer be required from the start of term, post-primary students will still have to wear masks in class.
Stormont Ministers agreed to the changes today following a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann.
It will bring Northern Ireland into line with England, where the change is also taking effect on Monday.
