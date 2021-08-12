12/08/2021

Rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland will change from next week

Masks are still be worn by pupils when school open up again

Coronavirus case confirmed in east of Ireland

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland will change from next week.

From Monday, fully-vaccinated people who are a close contact of a Covid case will no longer have to self-isolate.

They will still be advised to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Covid test on day two and eight of the process.

If someone tests positive, they must continue to self-isolate, even if they do not have symptoms of the disease.

While class bubbles will no longer be required from the start of term, post-primary students will still have to wear masks in class.

Stormont Ministers agreed to the changes today following a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann.

It will bring Northern Ireland into line with England, where the change is also taking effect on Monday.

