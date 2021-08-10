People in Derry urged to get registered for £100 shopping voucher

Gordon Lyons promotes the High Street scheme with local Mayor Graham Warke.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has urged people to sign up to the electoral register in order to help verification for the High Street Scheme.
The Minister said: “I want to ensure as many of those who are eligible can access my department’s High Street Scheme and their pre-paid card worth £100.
“The additional spending power been given to consumers through the scheme will help to give our local businesses and high streets a much needed boost after the impact of Covid 19.
“The process is very easy and should take no longer than 5 minutes to complete online. The details you need include information such as your name, address and national insurance number. For more information and to register visit www.gov.uk
register-to-vote
“I will be announcing further details on eligibility and how you can apply.”
