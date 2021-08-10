Ash looking forward to playing in a field near you this weekend

Downpatrick band Ash have said they are excited to be back doing live gigs as they prepare to headline Stendhal Festival's second round this weekend.

The County Down three-piece have been out of action for 538 days, the longest period of time the band have gone without performing live in their 25-year history.

Just before the pandemic struck, the band – consisting of Tim Wheeler, Rick McMurray and Mark Hamilton – had released a bumper three-disc collection of greatest hits and favourite compositions.

However, Covid prevented them from completing the associated live tour, a source of frustration for front man Tim Wheeler.

“It was pretty frustrating. The tour had been selling really well, we had some great gigs in Europe and we were heading into the home stretch when it all just stopped,” he said.

““It was really hard to stop at that point and at the time we were thinking, well it might just be for a couple of months.

“But that turned into well maybe just a couple more months and eventually into 18 months before we had a live date on our schedule again.”

Lockdown has been as tough on the band as it has been for everyone else affected by the virus, and the band had to find other ways to fill their time.

“I suppose it is hard to come to terms with everything that actually happened in terms of the live music industry just shutting down for so long,” said Tim.

“We’ve used the time to finish off a new album which we plan on bringing out next year, so while we couldn’t tour, we did other things.

“A saving grace was the idea that while it was difficult, everyone in the industry was in the same boat. We did an online gig and it was great but we really can't wait to get back in front of a live crowd.”

The band headlined the 2017 Stendhal Festival, and as they prepare for their return, Tim has fond memories of that occasion.

“Yeah we had a great day last time. Headlining any festival is a great gig and we thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

“Being at home we had loads of friends and family up to see us and we got to catch up with some of the brilliant home-grown bands that Stendhal does a great job of showcasing.

“You can expect the release of 18 months of pent-up energy. We are super excited for this one,” he added.

Over 60 acts including Ash, Ryan McMullan, And So I Watch You From Afar, Paddy Casey, Mary Coughlan, Duke Special and Kila play Stendhal festival from August 12 to 14th at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady.