11 Nov 2022

Western Trust Human Milk Bank appeal for more donor mums with help from Amanda and baby Eliza

Baby Eliza Henry from Enniskillen helping with the Western Trust Human Milk Bank donor appeal

11 Nov 2022 5:18 PM

Baby Eliza Henry, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks in February 2022, and her mum are backing the Western Trust Human Milk Bank donor appeal.

The Western Trust’s Human Milk Bank service is appealing for more donor mums to come forward and help to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal units in hospitals throughout Ireland, particularly as they go towards the busy Christmas and New Year period.

Elizabeth (Liz) Bailie, Human Milk Bank Co-ordinator expressed her thanks to all our milk bank donors for their continued support.

Liz said: "We are indebted to our donor mums who have provided essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal units in hospitals throughout Ireland.

"The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable premature babies.

"We are making this appeal as we know from previous years that the demand for donor milk is particularly high during the Christmas and the New Year period.

"We are asking expectant mums to consider becoming a donor and for our donor mums to spread the word about the Human Milk Bank as this is the best way to help us recruit new mums.” 

Liz continued: “Thank you to Baby Eliza and her mum Amanda Henry from Enniskillen who have kindly helped us with our donor appeal.

"Eliza was born prematurely at 24 weeks and received donor milk for a few days until her Mummy’s supply came in.  Eliza is now thriving at home and looking forward to her First Christmas with her family.

"Her Mummy Amanda went on to donate 20 Litres to the Human Milk Bank which is incredible.” 

Amanda Henry said: “I am so grateful that Eliza was able to receive donor milk when she was born at the NICU Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital, Belfast in February 2022.

Baby Eliza Henry, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks in February 2022, is helping with the Western Trust Human Milk Bank donor appeal.

"I know this precious milk helped Eliza immensely on the first few days following her birth. It really is the gift of life for sick and premature babies.

"I was delighted that I was able to continue to express milk for Eliza when she came home from hospital and also to give back to the Human Milk Bank by donating my breast milk.

"I would appeal to expectant mums to find out more about how they can become a donor.”  

Please contact the Human Milk Bank Team on Tel: (028) 68628333 or email tmb.swah@westerntrust.hscni. net

