Eden Place Arts' Centre 'in limbo'

Ongoing uncertainty regarding the future of Pilots’ Row community centre is impacting Eden Place arts’ centre, which is housed in the iconic Bogside building.

Judi Logue, the arts’ centre co-ordinator, said she had received no clarity about the facility’s future from either the Education Authority (EA) or Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Pilots’ Row opened in 1980 and is managed by the EA, which owns the site jointly with Derry City and Strabane District Council. Council provides funding for Pilots’ Row through a service level agreement.

In October, Derry News reported that the EA and Council were in negotiations about the future of Pilots’ Row.

In the midst of hectic preparations for the launch of ‘In Sunshine or In Shadow’, an exhibition by local artist, David Fahy, Judi described Eden Place arts’ centre as being “in limbo”.

She added: “We will be applying for funding in March and we have no guarantee whether we will be allocated funding from either the EA or Council.

“I don’t even want to think about the possibility of Eden Place arts’ centre having to close its doors. If there was no Eden Place arts’ centre, mental health would suffer enormously in the city.

“This facility is a lifeline for people in terms of creativity, friendships and community values.

“In the past, people have told me they would not get up in the morning if they did not have Eden Place arts’ centre to come to. This is their lifeline. We actually run a course called ‘Art For Good Health’ for people living with a range of physical and mental illnesses. A couple of weeks ago, one participant described it to me as their ‘happy place’.

“There are people who have retired who would be at a loss for what to do if we weren’t here. There are people who are not well who just need an out during the week,” said Judi.

Clearly passionate about the role of Eden Place arts’ centre, Judi said the benefits of art and creativity for positive mental health was a “no brainer”.

“This arts’ centre is definitely needed in this community and in this community centre,” said Judi.

“There is nowhere else in the town that has an arts’ centre in the middle of a community centre. It is a completely unique model.

“There are a lot of people who would not walk into an art gallery but, because our art gallery is in the community centre, in the middle of the Bogside, they will come in and feel comfortable.

“For me it is all about people feeling comfortable and relaxed. All of our courses are for beginners and improvers, so nobody is excluded. It would be devastating if Eden Place arts’ centre had to close,” said Judi.

Eden Place arts’ centre employs two people part-time, as well as 10 to 14 facilitators at any one time delivering courses.

Judi said: “People often think of us as just courses, however, we also do many projects throughout the year with marginalised groups.

“This year we will work with the Act Group (Accessing, Citizenship and Training), the Rainbow Project and local cross community arts groups, and many more.. We are currently working with Foyle Women’s Aid.

RECOMMENDED READING

In Sunshine or in Shadow at Eden Place Arts' Centre An Exhibition of oil paintings by David Fahy

In Sunshine or in Shadow at Eden Place Arts' Centre An Exhibition of oil paintings by David Fahy

“We have many outreach programmes. We actively seek to work with groups that are marginalised or need art. We reached out to Foyle Women’s Aid because of the lockdown as we knew domestic abuse had increased during that time. The end piece of that project is going to be a piece of art in the new Hope Centre in Bishop Street.

“I cannot stress enough how much Eden Place arts’ centre, which will soon be celebrating its 30th birthday, means to people.

It is affordable and enables people to have creative hobbies, relax, de-stress and socialise,” said Judi.

Eden Place arts’ centre supports local artists by providing a platform for them to exhibit their work.

“We also exhibit work from international artists and work in partnerships with many organisations,” said Judi, “including, Amnesty International Foyle Branch, Children in Crossfire and The Frontline Defenders, with whom we are running a Human Rights and Arts’ Festival in December.

“Eden Place arts’ centre has a close relationship with Pilots Row youth club. We have worked on many projects together for more than 20 years, projects which help local children to learn new skills and broaden their artistic horizons.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the Arts’ Council of Northern Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Education Authority for supporting us over the last 30 years

“Without the support of these organisations, we would not have been able to enrich so many lives through the many arts experiences we have provided.”