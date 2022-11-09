Derry's Ferry Clever celebrates one year of business in the city

Christopher Ferry, the mastermind behind ‘Ferry Clever,’ is celebrating the one year anniversary of opening his first shop front.

After lockdown success, Christopher- a graphic designer for around 15 years- opened his first store on Derry’s Bishop Street in November of last year.

The Derry native started the business during the first lockdown, around April 2020, as business for a graphic designer in the entertainment industry dried up with the pandemic.

Since then, his business and new store has seen a wave of success in its first year with viral social media appearances featuring famous faces and two major awards- including Retailer of the Year- at the North West Business Awards.

Ferry Clever won Retailer of the Year and Best Use of Marketing and Social Media at the NW Business Awards

Christopher also landed Northern Ireland's first ever partnership with Moonpig in March this year and over the last eight months has become the island's largest seller on their website.

Christopher ships his designs all over the world including the USA, Australia and China. He says he loves bringing a bit of Derry to the world and loves chatting to tourists in the store attempting to explain the likes of "Did ye aye?" and "Aye, Naw, Ano."

Speaking to Derry News about the last year, Christopher said it is a dream to work for himself and to scoop two major awards along the way.

He said: “I wasn’t making any money when the pandemic hit, so I knew I had to come up with something to work on for myself.

"Over the years, working in retail and doing graphic design for other companies and their social media, I always wanted to do something for myself, I wasn't really happy.

"I always wanted to sell my graphic designs as a product and have something that was mine. Now what I do doesn't even feel like work."

Now, Christopher creates cards and gifts to make people laugh and smile, sitting with his design pad ready to create a card within the hour on the latest internet meme or trending joke.

Christopher also has celebrities such as Alan Carr and Tommy Tiernan featuring in his social media videos and popping into the store to help him make the city smile.

Christopher continued: "If I make a card and I don’t think it’ll either make someone laugh or pull at their heartstrings, I just start again. That is still my goal with every card.

“The main reason for that goal was because I started this business during COVID and everybody was down in the dumps and really sad.

“I just thought this was a great excuse to try and put a smile on people’s faces.”

Christopher landed Northern Ireland's first ever Moonpig partnership

Christopher says his favourite video to make was with local hero, Danny Quigley, "He is the nicest guy and has done so much for Derry," he said.

Inspired by the incredible charity work of people across the city, including Danny, Christopher also produces a charity card every month.

Christopher says it is his way of giving back to the city that has supported him throughout his business journey and in Derry, 'local always supports local.'

Christopher continues to keep his stock in many local businesses as well as stocking some other local businesses' art.

He added: "Derry is so good at supporting local businesses and people have been so good to me so it is nice to be able to give back.

"The people of Derry always support local and I feel so blessed they have supported me."

You can shop Ferry Clever online or pop down to the new store at 17-21 Bishop Street in Derry.