Search

12 Nov 2022

Derry premiere of new anti-bullying film

Derry premiere of new anti-bullying film

Black North Productions will premiere their recent two films on Monday night in Brunswick Moviebowl.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Nov 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Derry’s totally independent film and theatre company, Black North Productions will premiere their most recent two films this Monday night (14th November) at 7.00pm in Brunswick Moviebowl.

The first film to premiere will be 'Hot Seat', which is a tongue in cheek murder trial that was produced as thought-provoking work as part of CALMS (Community Action for Locally Managing Stress) participation in the arts.

The second film to premiere, 'Summary Justice', will place a lot of schools in the hotseat as it deals with the ongoing issue of serious bullying in schools.

The film takes a closer look at how exactly bullying affects the victim and indeed the person involved in the bullying and raises some pertinent and interesting questions and solutions.

The current Mayor of the city, Sandra Duffy will launch the film and Black North Productions will then begin their anti-bullying campaign with all local secondary schools.

The Northern Ireland Children’s Commissioner has been invited to attend as has the Minister for Education from the Irish Republic, Norma Foley TD, as Black North fully intend to take their campaign cross border too.

A number of local principals and schools have confirmed attendance.

Black North’s writer and director, Joseph McCarthy commented: “Once again, having no current working Assembly, means that our proposals will be on hold, but our anti-bullying campaign won’t.”

'Summary Justice' , the first in a series of films based at 'Saint Saviour’s College', the popular fictional school where the action takes places, will be the base for films that will deal with important issues that affect so many young people.

Tickets for the premieres are free, however numbers are limited and if anyone would like to enjoy a free night at the cinema and two innovative productions, head to Black North Productions Facebook page.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media