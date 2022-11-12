Derry premiere of new anti-bullying film

Derry’s totally independent film and theatre company, Black North Productions will premiere their most recent two films this Monday night (14th November) at 7.00pm in Brunswick Moviebowl.

The first film to premiere will be 'Hot Seat', which is a tongue in cheek murder trial that was produced as thought-provoking work as part of CALMS (Community Action for Locally Managing Stress) participation in the arts.

The second film to premiere, 'Summary Justice', will place a lot of schools in the hotseat as it deals with the ongoing issue of serious bullying in schools.

The film takes a closer look at how exactly bullying affects the victim and indeed the person involved in the bullying and raises some pertinent and interesting questions and solutions.

The current Mayor of the city, Sandra Duffy will launch the film and Black North Productions will then begin their anti-bullying campaign with all local secondary schools.

The Northern Ireland Children’s Commissioner has been invited to attend as has the Minister for Education from the Irish Republic, Norma Foley TD, as Black North fully intend to take their campaign cross border too.

A number of local principals and schools have confirmed attendance.

Black North’s writer and director, Joseph McCarthy commented: “Once again, having no current working Assembly, means that our proposals will be on hold, but our anti-bullying campaign won’t.”

'Summary Justice' , the first in a series of films based at 'Saint Saviour’s College', the popular fictional school where the action takes places, will be the base for films that will deal with important issues that affect so many young people.

Tickets for the premieres are free, however numbers are limited and if anyone would like to enjoy a free night at the cinema and two innovative productions, head to Black North Productions Facebook page.