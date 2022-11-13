Search

13 Nov 2022

Call for young writers from Derry to submit their creative writing

Works to be published by charity Fighting Words NI in annual creative writing supplement 

Young writers who participated in Fighting Words NI's recent creative writing camp

13 Nov 2022

Creative writing charity Fighting Words NI is calling for young writers from Derry to submit their original stories, poems and plays to be included in The Irish Times Fighting Words 2023 supplement.  Selected pieces will be published in a specially produced magazine in May next year.

Hilary Copeland, Director at Fighting Words NI said: “Every year, Fighting Words publishes a magazine of exciting new writing by young people from all over Ireland with The Irish Times. This time we want to ensure that even more young writers from Northern Ireland are aware of the opportunity to be published in this much anticipated supplement.  

“We’re calling on aspiring young writers, age 11-18 from Derry to submit their original writing through the Fighting Words website, before 5pm on Friday 2nd December 2022.  Pieces may be written in English or Irish.  

“The annual Fighting Words supplement is a high point of our calendar, offering a prestigious platform where young writers can share their stories with a worldwide audience. Our job is to encourage and support young people as they find their feet in the world of writing, and it is important that their words are heard.” 

Patrick Maginnis, a member of Fighting Words NI’s Write Club, was published in the 2021 supplement. Soulmen tells the story of a young boy’s adventure on an abandoned battlefield during a snowstorm.  

He said: ‘I’d never had anything published before so when I found out my writing had been selected, I was completely overjoyed and couldn’t really believe it was happening.  Seeing the Fighting Words supplement in my local supermarket alongside all the other national newspapers was incredible.   

“Since Soulmen was published, I’ve been writing my own Sci-fi novel as well as planning other short stories.”   

Fighting Words NI run a free, year-round programme of after-school activities for teens alongside creative writing workshops for school and community groups. For more information, visit Fighting Words NI.

