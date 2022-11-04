What do you think of city centre traffic system?

Members of the public and local businesses are being invited to give their views as part of a public consultation on the temporary one-way traffic arrangements currently in place in Derry's City Centre.

The pilot scheme was introduced in June 2021 with the introduction of one-way vehicular traffic along Upper Carlisle Road and Ferryquay Street, as well as extended pedestrian space along Ferryquay Street.

The scheme is among a number of streetscape, public realm and business support initiatives delivered by Council and partners as part of the DfC/DfI-funded City Centre Covid Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

Members of the public and businesses are being encouraged to participate in the consultation which will take the form of an online survey, with respondents having a four-week period in which to submit their responses.

Council's Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, encouraged people in the area to take the opportunity to give their views. "The temporary one-way traffic arrangements aimed to improve the pedestrian experience through reduced traffic volumes and extended footway provision within this area of the City Centre,” she explained.

“This has been an important trial project and as part of the overall review, it is key for Council and its partners to seek the views of businesses, public and other stakeholders via the online consultation process”

The temporary scheme will remain in place for a period up to April 2023, during which time the results of the review will be evaluated over the coming months and will inform any future options relating to the scheme, including its potential removal if applicable.

The survey will goes live today, Friday 4th November and closes on Friday 2nd December at 4pm and can be accessed using the following link www.derrystrabane.com/consultations.