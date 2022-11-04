FAI Cup Final Countdown - 1989 - "We were a really good side and to be honest we never got the credit we deserved."

May 7, 1989

Derry City 1

Cork City 0

History and legend awaited Derry City and their manager Jim McLaughlin in 1989.

The manager had already won three league and cup doubles with Shamrock Rovers, but no one in the history of the League of Ireland had ever won the treble of League Cup, FAI Cup and the League Championship.

Having already won the League Cup and the club’s first league title in the League of Ireland, the Candystripes were just 90 minutes away from completing that unprecedented feat.

Standing in their way was Cork City, whom Derry had already beaten three times throughout the season, and understandably the Candy Stripes were massive favourites to make it number four.

On April 30 however, the anticipated cup final party failed to materialise and if anything, Derry were fortunate to get a replay after a 0-0 draw at Dalymount Park.

The week in between games allowed Derry City time to reflect on just how fortunate they were to have a second chance, and when the replay kicked off on May 7, they seemed determined to make amends for their insipid display.

City were dominant in the early stages and they were duly rewarded for their endeavour after only eleven minutes.

Tim Dalton’s booming kick-out was back headed into his own penalty area by Cork’s Brian Carey, and as Coyle and Long battled for the loose ball, Felix Healy charged into the box and lashed it into the roof of the net.

Buoyed by that, Derry sought a quick second and a Brady cross from the left was headed across the goal by Larkin to Coyle, whose powerful header was brilliantly tipped over by Harrington.

The final few minutes were tense as Derry closed in on another fabulous victory but Cork favourite Dave Barry had the chance to rip that away from them, only to send his shot off target. The last seconds of the final were agonisingly slow, but the whistle eventually sounded to confirm Derry City as FAI Cup winners for the first time, and treble winners into the bargain.

The supporters in the stands celebrated exuberantly, some singing, some shedding tears of joy, some still trying to grasp what had unfolded in front of their eyes, not just on this day, but throughout the whole season. Just four years after returning to senior football, the club was the envy of Ireland. The best bar none.

If the celebratory scenes were wild at Dalymount, the scenes which greeted the players’ return to Derry were incredible. Thousands upon thousands packed into Foyle Street and the Guildhall Square to honour their heroes in never to be forgotten scenes of unadulterated joy, and the City players basked in the glow of an achievement which defied belief.

Treble winners.

“The League Cup was a pre-season tournament until Derry came into the league,” Felix Healy stated. “I have no doubt that if the Shamrock Rovers team that Jim had really wanted to win the League Cup they could have, but they were probably preoccupied with Europe and other things. The only thing is, no one has been able to do it since.

“Everyone knew what to expect with Jim; his teams were organised and they liked to play. The treble team had good balance. The only thing that team lacked was a bit of height. The pitches were diabolical then when it was nearly impossible to pass the ball but Jim had guys who were powerful and who could mix it and guys who could play; he had a real blend of what was required. His knowledge of the game was second to none. We were a really good side and to be honest we never got the credit we deserved, but that says more about people than it does about us.”