Derry based business shortlisted as finalists in AIB Business Eye Awards 2022

Derry based business, Find Insurance NI, has been named as a finalist in Northern Ireland’s leading business awards for Best Small Business and Homegrown Business of the Year.

In their 16th year, the prestigious AIB Business Eye Awards recognise and celebrate the resilience, leadership and innovation showcased by small and large businesses across Northern Ireland in the past 12 months.

Find Insurance NI has nearly 50 years’ experience in the Northern Ireland market. Starting in Derry, they grew a reputation here with a focus on arranging competitive cover for businesses and individuals across Northern Ireland.

To this day, they remain a proudly independent locally-owned insurance broker based in Derry.

Commenting on the shortlist, Colin Mullan, Managing Director of Find Insurance NI said: “Following our recent award success at the North West Business Awards, we are beyond delighted to be confirmed as finalists in the 2022 Business Eye Awards.



"Being shortlisted for two categories by the judges is great recognition of our team's hard work and resilience this year.



“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, our staff remained committed and focused on delivering outstanding service to our customers.



“We believe that our customer centric approach and our commitment to deliver tailored insurance solutions to local businesses and individuals is key to our business success.



"Being named as a finalist for Best Small Business and Homegrown Business of the year is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and I am exceptionally proud of them.



“Congratulations to the other finalists on their achievement, and we look forward to the awards ceremony later this month.”

The gala awards will take place on Thursday November 17 at ICC Belfast.