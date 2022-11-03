Positive impact of Galliagh Women's Group mural.

A new mural featuring local members of Galliagh Women's Group has been erected on the gable wall of the area's Co-Op shop.

The mural, which celebrated the work of the many Derry women who worked in the local shirt factories, was unveiled during Good Relations Week 2022.

The artwork on the mural was based on a design by well known artist, Dr Andrea Redmond, a former member of Galliagh Women's Group. The mural itself is part of a Community Restorative Justice initiative aimed at replacing intimidating graffiti and helping create a shared space, while promoting positive messages.

Many of the former factory workers who inspired the art work are now passing on their skills to the current and future generations, through their involvement over many years in cross-community and cross-border work, aimed at developing positive relationships.

The new mural also depicts images of the history of factories and their significance within our city.

It is also an acknowledgement of the many programmes and initiatives delivered by the Galliagh Women's Group during the past 30 years.

Dr Redmond, who has been designing women’s murals for more than 40 years, said she was delighted to see the artwork being recreated in such a prominent location in the Galliagh area for the entire community to enjoy.

She added: "It is important that the lives of women in Galliagh and the city in general, are acknowledged, as well as the very important role they played in providing for their families by working in the factories during such a difficult time in history.

"I am very proud to have been associated with the project and I hope my artwork will go some way towards promoting shared space and cultural diversity in the Galliagh area."

The mural was funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council's Good Relations Team as part of Good Relations Week 2022.

"The theme for this year’s Good Relations Week was “Change Starts With Us” and saw inspiring programme of cross community and multi-cultural events successfully took place across the city and district to showcase the work that is being done by Council and its partners to build a more sustainable and shared future for everyone to enjoy."