LYRA: The film honouring the life of beloved journalist Lyra McKee premieres tomorrow

In April 2019, 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was murdered on the streets of Derry.

Lyra was covering rioting in the Creggan area of the city when she was sadly shot dead.



Lyra was one of Northern Ireland’s most promising young journalists, and three years after her passing, a poignant film about the life of the trailblazing journalist is coming to theatres across Ireland.



The film also seeks answers to her senseless killing through Lyra’s own work and words. It is a complex picture of Northern Ireland’s political history, bringing into sharp focus the ways in which the 1998 Good Friday Agreement - with its promised end to violence for future generations - has struggled to be fully realised.



Three years in the making and made by Lyra's close friend and Bafta award-winning filmmaker, Alison Millar, the film is set to give the public an insight to the women behind the headlines.



Lyra was a true rising star. She was published internationally for Buzzfeed, Private Eye, The Atlantic and Mosaic Science.



At just sixteen years old, Lyra was named Sky News’ Young Journalist of the Year in 2006.



Forbes magazine had named her as one of their 30 under 30 in media in Europe in 2016.

Speaking to Derry News, Alison said she couldn't believe Lyra's talent at such a young age: "I knew Lyra from when she was 16," Alison said.

"We met on a project I was working on years ago. I thought she was on a school placement because she looked so young.



"I was busy asking her, "What school are you at? What A Levels are you doing?" and she said to me, "I've just won Sky's Young Journalist of the year. I said I was so sorry and we became friends and had lots of projects that we wanted to do together.



"Most of the films that I have worked on or made, Lyra would have been involved in some way. She was so talented."



Lyra, originally from Belfast, was determined to spark real change in her beloved hometown and beyond.

In an emotive letter she wrote to her 14 year old self, Lyra wrote: "It won’t always be like this. It’s going to get better."



A passionate gay rights advocate, Lyra continiously gave a voice to communities who had either been silenced or forgotten.



She tirelessly covered difficult issues specific to Northern Ireland, such as post-conflict suicide, equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community and unsolved crimes. This crucial work continued right up until her untimely death.



Lyra's death sent shockwaves throughout the world and united communities across the country.



A few weeks after her death, whilst Lyra's mum, sister, Nichola; and partner, Sara, continued their quest for justice, they approached Alison to make a film.



Alison was initially nervous to say yes. Alison had been at the family home whilst many visited and paid their respects as Lyra's mum did not leave her daughter's side. Alison found it extremely difficult, "All of that was hard," Alison explained.



"I was nervous to make a film about her; terrified I would get it wrong. Her family insisted it should be me and so here we are."



The film has since won awards after only a handful of previews. It was awarded The Cork Audience Award, The Tim Hetherington Award and Best Documentary at its Italian Premiere.



Alison continued: "We have had a great response. People were just in tears. It is sad because Lyra is no longer with us and it is wrong and it is awful. But the thing is as well, Lyra was really funny and uplifting and a real character.



"You can't help but laugh, she is so funny and brilliant. She was just so amazing."



Alison hopes that the film encourages young people to pursue journalism and hopes they are inspired by Lyra's work and not just the story around her death.



Alison found Lyra's old dictaphone and mobile so the film includes voice recordings and interviews from Lyra herself as she tells her own story.



"It is important young people head to the cinema and see this too," Alison said. "Lyra was 29. She really wanted to change things for the better and it would be great to have that sense that people are inspired by her and her work.



"Nobody wants to go backwards, everybody wants to go forwards. There can't be any more deaths, there have been too many in this country.



"We all love and miss her and wanted to do her story justice but we also wanted to capture the real Lyra.



"We wanted to capture her laugh; it made us laugh, it was sort of ridiculous," Alison joked.



"She always carried a small notebook and her dictaphone but in this enormous bag; you could have put a pile of spuds in it. It was an enormous satchel with very small things in it but she loved it. There are bits in the film that make us laugh because it is just so Lyra."



Alison says the film has already achieved a lot more than she could have ever hoped for and she is so thrilled that audiences all over Ireland will get to see the film.



Alison added: "It is amazing. There are screenings all over the country. Everyone has heard the horror but that is not what I want her to be remembered for.



"I am so excited that so many people will have the chance to meet Lyra."

LYRA is due to be screened in cinemas from tomorrow (November 4) at Derry's Omniplex on Strand Road and Brunswick Moviebowl.