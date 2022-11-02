Search

02 Nov 2022

Opening of new refill shop 'More & Less' in Derry

Opening of new refill shop 'More & Less' in Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 8:07 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A new refill shop, called ‘More and less’ is set to open on Friday, November 25 in Pilots Row Community Centre.

The new shop is a partnership project between The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group and Triax Neighbourhood Renewal Team and will be located in Pilots Row, in the heart of the community.

A spokesperson said: “Our aim is primarily to do 'more' for the environment using 'less' plastic!

“This joint venture sees a community Environmental group and a local cancer support group raise awareness of the harmful chemical impact of plastic on both human health and the Environment.

“It will operate as a Refill shop encouraging customers to: Do more for the environment by reducing plastic - reuse plastic containers for dry foods like pasta and cereal.

“Educate on buying less harmful personal skincare/household products -refill containers.

“Address cost of living crisis by providing affordable goods, buying what you need and reducing waste.

“Customers can buy what they need, and this will in turn reduce cost and waste.”

The spokesperson continued: “This will also be an information point on cancer awareness services offered by The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group throughout the North West

“We are opening during the EU Week of waste reduction 19th -27th November 2022 which encourages us to look at our current waste levels.

“We are all challenged to do more to reduce carbon emissions, reduce the use of single use plastics and be more informed of the impact of certain chemicals on our health.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media