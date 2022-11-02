Opening of new refill shop 'More & Less' in Derry

A new refill shop, called ‘More and less’ is set to open on Friday, November 25 in Pilots Row Community Centre.

The new shop is a partnership project between The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group and Triax Neighbourhood Renewal Team and will be located in Pilots Row, in the heart of the community.

A spokesperson said: “Our aim is primarily to do 'more' for the environment using 'less' plastic!

“This joint venture sees a community Environmental group and a local cancer support group raise awareness of the harmful chemical impact of plastic on both human health and the Environment.

“It will operate as a Refill shop encouraging customers to: Do more for the environment by reducing plastic - reuse plastic containers for dry foods like pasta and cereal.

“Educate on buying less harmful personal skincare/household products -refill containers.

“Address cost of living crisis by providing affordable goods, buying what you need and reducing waste.

“Customers can buy what they need, and this will in turn reduce cost and waste.”

The spokesperson continued: “This will also be an information point on cancer awareness services offered by The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group throughout the North West

“We are opening during the EU Week of waste reduction 19th -27th November 2022 which encourages us to look at our current waste levels.

“We are all challenged to do more to reduce carbon emissions, reduce the use of single use plastics and be more informed of the impact of certain chemicals on our health.”