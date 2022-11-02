Anger as Derry GAA season ticket 'not valid' for reserve championship final

A County Derry GAA supporter has accused Derry GAA of 'false advertising' after being refused entry to a championship final on Friday evening despite holding a season ticket.

Teresa Farren contacted the County Derry Post to voice her 'annoyance' after her and her husband were forced to pay an extra £5 each to gain entry to Friday's reserve football championship final.

The Lavey supporter – who saw her team defeat Glen 5-14 to 1-8 – said her issue was not about money, but about principle.

“When is this ticket not a season ticket and why were season ticket holders not made aware?” she asked.

“My husband and I are both ticket holders at a value of £140. As far as we were concerned and having read the advert for such on the Derry GAA website this gained us entry to all matches up to and including all championship finals.

“You can imagine our annoyance and anger at being refused entry this evening at Owenbeg.

“We were told in no uncertain terms the season ticket ended on Sunday and did not include the reserve championship final.

“We were being denied entry, even though we paid £140 for 2 tickets. Only our dedication as Lavey supporters wrestled the £10 out of my pocket.

“This is most definitely not about paying £10. This is about principle and buying a season ticket in good faith.”

A message on the Derry GAA website saying season tickets would be valid for 'all championship games'.

Mrs Farren also claimed a county official had accused her of 'always complaining' and looking for 'freebies', which she said was 'insulting'.

“We fully support the GAA in all circumstances,” she said.

“We buy tickets to support local clubs, county and others and we never ever ask for nor look for freebies. It was insulting to be categorised as such this evening in Owenbeg.

“Also, if tonight's match wasn't included in the 2022 season ticket is this a case of false advertisement and if so where does the GAA stand on this?” she asked.

A spokesperson for Derry GAA confirmed that season tickets bought for the 2022 season were 'not valid' for the game on Friday night.

“The season ticket was only valid for the adult club championships,” they said.

“People could pay £5 at the gate at the final of the reserve competition. For those who did buy the season ticket for £70 they had access to over 200 club championship games.

“Derry GAA have received no communication in relation to this from patrons,” they added.