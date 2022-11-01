Search

01 Nov 2022

Habinteg Housing Association commits to £48m investment in Derry and Strabane

They currently have more than 320 homes under construction across nine sites

Jason Hardy, Head of Development and Katrina Smyth, Director of Development, Habinteg Housing Association, at the Beechmount Village site in Strabane.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 8:29 AM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Habinteg Housing Association (Ulster) has today announced that the company is committed to investing more than £48m in Derry and Strabane, and more than £9m in Belfast developments £57million in their current development programme.

With more than 320 units currently under construction, Habinteg is on track to invest £57m in more than 360 new social housing units across Northern Ireland in their current 2022/23 programme of development.

Completed in June, the 42 unit Duke Street site in the Waterside area of Derry has already been handed over to tenants with several more of the sites to be completed and handed over before the end of the year.

The remaining planned sites are due to be completed over the course of the next three years with the first phase of the £26m Beechmount Village, Adria site in Strabane, due to hand over to tenants in early 2023.

Darren McKinney, Chief Executive of Habinteg, commented on the investment: “Our current £57M development programme is well underway in a particularly busy development period, with 42 housing units already handed over this year and another 320 still under construction.

“We remain fully committed, during this intensive construction period, to building homes to the highest standards for our tenants.

"As we move to a Net Zero Carbon world, and an ongoing cost of living crisis, we are investing in delivering sustainable homes and focusing on energy efficiency to ensure our tenants are not heading into fuel poverty.

“In 2023, we look forward to welcoming our new tenants into the first phase of our 158 homes scheme at Beechmount Village, Strabane.”

