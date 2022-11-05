Search

05 Nov 2022

‘Fed and Watered’ at Derry masterclass with Derry's very own Seana McAirfryer

Group pictured at the Health Living Centre (OLT)’s Airfryer Masterclass in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A packed hall last week for the Old Library Trust’s two-hours Air Fryer Masterclass with the renowned Derry chef and Master Airfryer ‘Seana McAirfryer’ saw some tasty bites served up for all to try.

Over 40 took up the free offer to come along and see ‘Seana McAirfryer’ at work on the implement she has mastered since Covid lockdown. There was a chance to ask questions, sample some savoury delicacies cooked on the Airfryer and have some fun.

The event showcased how to use an airfryer, how to create simple healthy meals at low cost and the intention was to give parents and families the opportunity to learn quick and easy recipes along with nutritional support from Seana and the event was funded by safefood as part of their Community Food Initiative project.

Served up under the Healthy Living Centre at the OLT, event organiser Julie White said she was delighted with the uptake from both male and females and also the broad age group who attended.

‘It was great to see a packed house for the event. Seana is so relaxed and makes everyone feel comfortable. That makes for a relaxed but fun environment, enjoyed by all those who attended.

‘We even managed to raffle two airfryers to the audience and had two very happy ladies in Eleanor McDermott and Gloria Morrison.’

Seana explaining to some of the ladies how to mix for sausage rolls and using ‘Doritos!’

Feedback after the event was extremely positive to the Old Library Trust and Julie added that it was encouraging to see so many people wanting to learn more how they can get the most from their house appliances and eat well.

One of the participants described the enjoyment, stating: ‘It was an excellent night. I enjoyed every minute, from the food, to the company and listening to Seana, it’s been great!’

Following on from this event, the Old Library Trust will be running a parents nutrition programme launching Friday, 11th November at 12:30pm.

Getting to see and sample some of the delicacies served up by Seana.

For more information contract at reception@olt.ie or call 028 71373870.

