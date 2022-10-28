Search

28 Oct 2022

Go ahead for William Street Baths upgrade given by Council

'Right we ensure William Street Baths fit for purpose' - Cllr Emmet Doyle

Reporter:

Catherine mcGinty

28 Oct 2022 9:12 AM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Improvement works at the iconic William Street Baths in the city have been given the go ahead at Derry City and Strabane District Council's October plenary meeting. 

Speaking to Derry Now, Cllr Emmet Doyle (Aontú) welcomed what he described as "the decision by the SDLP to reverse its position of deferring approval for support for essential works in City Baths."

Cllr Doyle said: "In the last few weeks the SDLP refused to allow works to progress at City Baths despite its public position backing the work.

"Works at City Baths are essential to bring the building to a position where it can re-open.

"Aontú committed, as did many others, that they would support spending the money required on bringing this to fruition but the SDLP, partnering with Unionist parties, u-turned and refused to move the project forward.

"At full Council on Thursday night the matter was brought into open business and the SDLP u-turned on its original u-turn in the fresh light of day and backed allowing works to go ahead.

City Baths are an essential piece of infrastructure for many people and it is only right that we ensure it is fit for purpose going forward.”

