County Derry firm invests £5 million in new facility

A County Derry business has announced a £5m investment into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility as part of its long-term growth and development plans.

The latest investment by P McVey Building Systems, the leading manufacturer of off-site modular builds, will also result in the creation of eight new job roles.

It follows a period of sustained growth for the family-owned business, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years, increasing its turnover from £1m to £12m since 2018, with plans to achieve a turnover of up to £25m in the next three years.

Founded by Pat McVey, from the Loup, in 1987, the award-winning construction firm, which specialises in off-site modular buildings for the healthcare, education, and commercial sectors, is now also managed by Pat’s sons, Adrian and Mike.

Younger sons Timothy and Shea play key roles in the business’ operations too, helping to make up the 34-strong team in addition to more than 60 sub-contractors.

Prior to the recent expansion, the business had already heavily invested in its manufacturing facilities, having acquired the former Donnelly’s Cabins business in 2021 with 15,000ft² factory space and the former McErlean’s Trailers 20,000ft² factory in Creagh Business Park in early 2022, in addition to its 15,000ft² manufacturing operations at its Magherafelt base.

Situated in Creagh Business Park in Toome, the new advanced manufacturing facility will house a three-floor modular office space and a 32,000ft² built factory, which will replace the Magherafelt site as its headquarters, for increased efficiency and to centralise its operations.

The new factory will feature a range of energy efficient and reusable sources for heating and power in line with the business’ sustainability goals.

Speaking of the investment, Mike McVey, Commercial Director at P McVey Building Systems said: “For more than 35 years, we have been delivering bespoke, high-quality modular buildings and off-site projects to clients across Ireland and the UK, so we are thrilled to mark our next stage of growth with the announcement of our new Toome headquarters.

“At McVeys, we are committed to continuous investment in our staff, facilities, and equipment. It is this ambition and innovation, in addition to our track record of exceeding our clients’ expectations, that has laid the foundations of our success thus far, and we look forward to continuing this trajectory in the years and decades to come.”

In addition to off-site modular builds, the business’ product portfolio includes the manufacture of jackleg cabins, anti-vandal units and off-site housing, as well as a fleet of modular units for short and long-term hire agreements.