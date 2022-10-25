Derry girl, Amy Doherty, was crowned the city's first Miss Derry in April this year.



She represented her beloved city- Derry's first ever entry to the competition- in the Miss Great Britain competition in two jam packed days at the Athena in Leicester.



Amy took part in the fashion show segment on Thursday October 20 with family and friends in the audience before competing in the Grand Final on Friday October 21 in front of a 500 strong crowd.

Amy pictured before the Grand Final last Friday



Amy's family flew over to England to support her, including her eldest son, Mason, who proudly cheered his mum on from the audience.



The 26-year-old had never entered in anything like this before and initially applied without telling any of her family and friends.



"I don't do things by half," Amy joked as her first ever time competing in a pageant was in the biggest, oldest and most prestigious pageant in the UK.



Amy told the Derry News: "This was my first time doing anything like this and I can't wait to do it all over again.



"My family has been so amazing and they had the best time, too, especially Mason. I am definitely going to go for it again next year and hopefully Noah will be old enough to attend too.

Amy at the Miss GB Final with her eldest son, Mason



"I'll keep competing until they tell me I can't," she laughed. "It has been one of the best things I have ever done and I am just so glad I made the decision to enter last year.



"It has been the most incredible year, I have found my people. I've never felt like I truly fitted in, whether it was at school, or after. But, now I do.



"The girls are so lovely and so supportive, everyone is competing, but you forget. They are all rooting for you and wait on you once you come off stage with open arms.



"There is a big stigma with pageants but I thankfully did not experience anything like that, everyone was so lovely and I just wish I could relive it all over again."



Alongside raising nearly £2000 for the event's two main charities this year, Cancer Research and Alex's Wish, the mum of two said her whole reason for competing was her boys. She has used her platform to educate and spread acceptance of autism, a cause very close to her heart as her two young boys, Mason and Noah, were diagnosed with autism.

Amy with her boys, Mason and Noah

Amy is now an ambassador for Autism NI and can't wait to continue her work with them for years to come.



Amy continued: "The boys were always my main reason for doing this. They are my world. This is a great platform to raise awareness, it is something I am so passionate about.



"I just feel like there is a lot of ignorance surrounding autism. I want to get the message out there; autism is not anything to be afraid of, it can be very special too.



"I think there has to be a greater understanding. My boys were diagnosed very early, we were lucky in that respect.



"However, both boys are so different and experience different severities of autism. People need to know more about the spectrum.



"People have an idea of autism but they don't really know, I just hope I can use this platform I've been given to educate people and get the message out there."



Amy holds the monthly group sessions in the Foyle Arena in Derry. She has also been doing live chats and visiting schools and workplaces providing resources about autism.



Amy explained: "The sessions are for families with children with autism and people who have autism themselves. That has honestly been my highlight.



"Getting to meet other people who understand autism, hearing their experience and just learning more- you can never stop learning about it.



"I have come away from this experience feeling fulfilled- knowing I'm doing what I set out to do- spreading acceptance and understanding of autism. It is my passion."



Amy has returned to Derry and said she is going to chill for a little while as she takes everything in and processes an unprecedented year.



Amy added: "With everything I have already done and hope to continue to do, I flew over feeling like I'd already won.



"This was my first time competing, it was a massive learning experience and the most amazing experience.



"It was all for my boys- I hope I made them and Derry proud."



You can continue to follow Amy's journey as she continues her work as an ambassador for Autism NI and prepares to compete next year. Her Instagram is: amydohertyxo