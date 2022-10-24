Search

24 Oct 2022

'A People's History of Derry's Long Tower' out now

First comprehensive history of the area

'A People's History of Derry's Long Tower' out now

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

24 Oct 2022

A local publication celebrating 1500 years of Derry’s most historic site is to be launched in the city.

'Casting a Long Shadow: A People's History of the Long Tower' will be launched at the St Columba's Church, Long Tower, on Friday (October 28), at 8.30pm and everyone is very welcome.

Published by Colmcille Press, 'Casting a Long Shadow: A People's History of the Long Tower' is the first comprehensive history of the area to be produced in more than a century.

The book was written by Ivor Doherty, Martin McGeehan and Joe Martin, and edited by Erin Hutcheon and Philly Barwise.

It features more than 30 contributors including Dr Brian Lacy, Séamas O’Reilly, Patricia Nic Torcail and Professor Declan McGonagle.

The researchers follow the site from Columban times, through the Middle Ages and the era of Penal Law, through the revival in the 1800s and 1900s, right up until the recent 1500th anniversary celebrations.

They revisit revolutionary priests, hostile city authorities, a graveyard landslide, and a pro-establishment bishop known as ‘Orange Charlie’.

They also unearth the story of how the Long Tower came to have one of the finest collections of church art outside Italy.

In addition, using archives, annals and ancient records, they attempt to pinpoint the location of the 6th century monastic settlement, the route of the medieval Columban pilgrimage, and the exact site of the 12th century Túr Fada (Long Tower), saidto be the tallest building in Ireland at the time.

'Casting a Long Shadow: A People's History of the Long Tower' contains scores of photographs, illustrations and old records, which will captivate the casual reader and serious historian alike.

Priced £20, Casting A Long Shadow is now available from local bookshops, Colmcille Press and from the office at Áras Cholmcille at the Long Tower.

