Young Derry girl holds annual toy appeal to bring Christmas joy to Altnagelvin's Children's Unit 

Nine year old Alicia Nash, with the help of her mum, Sarah Jane, holds a yearly toy appeal to donate large amounts of toys and gifts to the Children's Unit at Altnagelvin.



The toy appeal continues to be supported by her local community who donate gifts for the children and takeaway vouchers for the staff on the unit.



Alicia has been named Shining Light Junior Mental Health Queen 2022 after working hard last year towards the title. Her proud mum Sarah Jane was also titled Shining Light Senior Mental Health Queen 2022.

Alicia and her mum, Sarah Jane, were titled Shining Light Senior Mental Health Queens, Junior and Senior, for 2022

This is not Alicia's first fundraising venture as she has been participating in charity work from the age of four.



To date, as part of the Shining Light collective, Alicia has raised £11,500 for Me4mental and £16,500 for Foyle Search and Rescue.



This is Alicia's fourth time running the toy appeal for Altnagelvin Hospital. Alicia spent a lot of time in the children's ward when she was younger with severe asthma and wants to give back to those who helped her and to help children in the ward at Christmas.



Speaking on her daughter's charity work, Alicia's mum, Sarah Jane, said: "I'm so proud of her because she really just wants to make everyone feel happy.



"It's her way of giving back to Altnagelvin and not just to the patients and their families, but to the staff as well to try and make their job a bit easier. They are all truly incredible and it makes a huge difference; they did so much for Alicia.



"She also knows how it feels to receive a toy in hospital as she was in hospital on Boxing Day one year. She also spent quite a bit of time when she was younger in the children's ward.



"Derry City Football Club brought gifts for the children's ward the year she was there and that is what sparked it for her.



"She knows how much happier being gifted the toys made her feel and wants to bring that happiness to the children there each Christmas.



"Alicia knows what it's like to be sitting there bored stiff, so hopefully this small gesture will make some other children's days."



Alicia and Sarah Jane hope to collect donations up until December 17 2022 before they deliver the toys to Altnagelvin Hospital for staff to distribute to the children.



To donate you can contact the duo via their Facebook page @Alicia's Operation Gift Appeal or drop the gifts into ReLoved charity shop on the Waterside, Mark H Durkan's office on the Strand Road, Sinn Fein's office at Rathmore Business Park or Ballymagroarty Youth Club.