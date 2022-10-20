Derry's very own Mrs McAirfryer shares recipes to help keep food costs down

Derry woman, Seana McCafferty, known on Instagram as Seana McAirfryer, has racked up nearly 25,000 followers with her unique and tasty Airfryer recipes.



Seana has amassed 16,000 extra followers since we spoke to her last as she builds her page with new recipes for Instant Pressure Pots, cooking on a budget as well as the old Airfryer favourites.



The six months has also seen Seana approached by the BBC, host more cooking classes and buy a motorhome.



Posting daily to her followers, the mum of two continues to post delicious and inventive recipes for inexpensive tasty meals from both her home and her travels in the motorhome, Airfryer in tow.



Seana does not leave the city without her trusty Airfryer and inspiration for fresh new recipes for her followers.



Seana also continues to teach at community hubs, sharing her passion for cooking and says the enjoyment it brings to people makes her so happy.

Seana loves sharing her cooking tips and budget-friendly recipes



Seana volunteers at Skeoge Community Hub and holds cooking classes for their Adult's Group every second week.



"I love to pass on the knowledge and little tips that I have learned." Seana said. "I found my love for cooking in lockdown and it hasn't left me.



"I don't want to be in the kitchen as a chef, but I enjoy cooking and it keeps me motivated. I love spending time with everyone in the classes, they are some craic.



"We go on trips every other week and cook the week in between, it is great."



Seana experiments with every type of cuisine, throwing all sorts of food into the Airfryer from seasoned steaks to seasoned space raiders.



She has also branched out to post Instant Pressure Pot recipes as she experiments with family favourites as well as batch cooking this winter.



Seana said that during these difficult times, cooking with the Airfyrer is much cheaper than a conventional oven.



She explained it costs 18p an hour to run an Airfryer per hour compared to 85p an hour for a conventional oven, an almost 80 percent saving.



"The cost of living crisis is affecting so many households and we are all looking for ways to cut down on bills," Seana continued.



"I really hope my posts and stories help people cook tasty meals on a budget with lower electricity costs too. I love posting and interacting with everybody but if it helps people, that is the most important thing."



Seana also uploads recipes to produce meals in bulk to save on weekly shopping costs and meal preparation time.



Seana, who bought her first Airfryer at the start of lockdown, fell in love with cooking and now has a passion for trying out new recipes and ideas and teaching people what she has learned along the way.



She also continues to source the best deals for people in the city and beyond who want to get their hands on an Airfyrer or Instant Pressure Pot and try out the latest craze.



"I was told that Airfryer sales in the Northwest have gone up 400 percent and I think that's definitely because of me," she joked, "I get about five people a day an Airfryer in Derry. I always want them to get the best prices too."



To follow Seana and her unique recipes, catch her on Instagram at:@seanamcairfryer