DERRY IFC: Back to the Future for ‘Baker’ ahead of final against Drumsurn

If the 1977 Derry intermediate football final had been played in today's era, Liam Bradley wouldn't have gotten a game.

'Baker' was just 16 when he lined out in that famous Glenullin win over Desertmartin, a win that saw Mitchel's break through to a sustained period of senior football.

The links from that team to the 2007 senior football champions, and to Sunday's challengers are easily tracked.

“Glenullin is a very tight-knit community; we don't tend to travel too far away, we tend to stay around home,” said Bradley.

“If you go back to the 1977 team, the biggest majority of that team has sons, grandsons or somebody involved this weekend."

The 'Glen' were bolstered by a goal from Gerard McNicholl in the '77 final, he lobbed a high ball into the box and the breeze caught it and it dropped into the net over the heads of the Desertmartin defence. The game finished 1-5 to 0-5 in favour of the Glenullin men.

“We were all related at that time too, and it's the same with the present-day squad; it's full of cousins and brothers. They are very close-knit," he added.

“I was only 16 at the time and played full back in that team; it wouldn't happen now because you'd have to be 17 to get playing.

“That team made the breakthrough in 1977, and the following year Glenullin went up into senior football and they were there for over 40 years.

“If this present bunch can do the same – win the championship next Sunday and get up to senior football, we'd be quite happy for them to stay there for another 40 years.”

Standing in their way are a club they know very well. Baker describes Glenullin and Drumsurn as 'brilliant neighbours'.

The St Matthew's men even had a hand in that maiden success of 1977.

“When we won that intermediate championship in 1977, there were actually four or five Drumsurn boys on the team,” said Liam.

“Ciaran Quigg, Charlie McCartney, Sean Mullan and the Forsythe brothers were all involved with us that year.

“Drumsurn were in the doldrums at that time and they threw their lot in with us, so there will be a bit of banter for the boys that will be drinking around The Pot over the next few weeks.

“Actually, when we won that championship in '77, we went to The Pot Bar to celebrate before we went to our own local.

“Drumsurn and Glenullin have always been brilliant neighbours, but we'll not want them to beat us, you can rest assured, and the Drumsurn guys will be saying the same thing.

“It's a local derby; it'll be nip and tuck and I'm sure there will be plenty of banter between now and Sunday.

“When it comes to the match itself there will be some fascinating match-ups, and hopefully Patrick gets them right and we come out on top!”

Eoin Bradley continues to lead the Glenullin attack. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile.

With a lot of work done at underage level within the club, Baker is hoping a win on Sunday will inspire those younger players to pick up the baton and keep Glenullin playing senior football.

“We've a great underage structure at the minute and we want to keep that conveyor belt going at the minute,” he said.

“Ryan McNicholl, Willie John Bradley, guys that are U16, U17, hopefully in the next couple of years those type of players will be breaking through to our senior team.

“At the other end of the scale, we have John O'Kane, Eoin, Brian Tiddles and guys like Eunan O'Kane who are real veterans.

“They were in the senior championship-winning team of '07 and they're still there; they've given great service to the club and they're still going strong.

“Those guys are not going to last forever though, so hopefully getting to this final will inspire a younger generation to go on and get to county finals.”

There is however one particular veteran that Baker would like to see back wearing the green and gold jersey.

Paddy Bradley worked along with his father during the latter's second spell in charge of Antrim. Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile.

With son Eoin leading the charge at full forward, Liam still has a feeling his older brother could be joining him.

“I wish to God he was still playing, to be quite honest with you! I think if he trained for a couple of months he would still be able to play,” he said of Paddy Bradley.

“Patrick has given 25-26 years service to the club from underage right through and long may it continue.

“He's an icon around the place; the young boys, the U10s, U12s, they look up to him and it will be brilliant for him next week.

“Hopefully he can lead them to success on Sunday,” he added.