North West Carnival is on the crest of a wave this Hallowe’en

This Halloween, for the first time since 2019, North West Carnival Initiative will once again take to the streets in the city’s world famous carnival parade.

“The theme of the parade this year is ‘On the Ninth Wave’.

Explaining the thinking behind the theme, Jim Collins, project manager of the Carnival Initiative, explained our ancestors believed the Ninth Wave was a magical portal to the Otherworld.

“In Celtic mythology water was regarded as sacred and an important connection to the spirit world.”

Commenting on the return of the Halloween parade, Jim said “We’re so looking forward to again showcasing the communities’ creative talent and providing an opportunity for them to perform in front of tens of thousands of people at this key civic celebration.

“Our programming would not be possible without the continued support of key funders and at this time and I would like to acknowledge the continued support we receive from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Lottery Funding.”

Gavin O’Connor, Arts’ Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support the North West Carnival Initiative.

“Thanks to The National Lottery players, hundreds of people from communities across the city will have the opportunity to take part in the carnival parade, one of the many highlights of Derry’s world-famous Halloween celebrations. Congratulations to all involved!”

Jim said: “We’ve had a fantastic community response with an increasing number of dance groups taking part and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the debut performance of the NW Carnival Samba Band, It’s going to be something really special”

The North West Carnival Initiative at the Derry Halloween Carnival Parade can be viewed at 7pm on Hallowe’en night (October 31). Jim is encouraging everyone to get dressed up and come join in the fun.