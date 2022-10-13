Miss Derry gets ready to head to Miss GB Final and make her babies proud

Derry girl, Amy Doherty, was crowned the city's first Miss Derry in April this year.



She will represent her beloved city- Derry's first ever entry to the competition- in the Miss Great Britain event at the Athena in Leicester this October.



The mum of two has used her platform to educate and spread acceptance of autism, a cause very close to her heart as her two young boys, Mason (6) and Noah (4), were diagnosed with autism.



The 26-year-old has never entered in anything like this before and applied without telling any of her family and friends.



Amy told the Derry News: "This will be the first time I have ever done anything like this.



"I am feeling a bit nervous to be honest, but I'm more excited now. This is still all so new to me, but I am just taking it in my stride, it's been an amazing experience."

Amy will be the first ever person to represent Derry in the competition



Amy has been doing live chats and visiting schools and workplaces providing resources about autism.



"The boys were always my main reason for doing this. They are my world. This is a great platform to raise awareness, it is something I am so passionate about.



"I just feel like there is a lot of ignorance surrounding autism. I want to get the message out there; autism is not anything to be afraid of, it can be very special too.



"I think there has to be a greater understanding. My boys were diagnosed very early, we were lucky in that respect.



"However, both boys are so different and experience different severities of autism. People need to know more about the spectrum.



"People have an idea of autism but they don't really know, I just hope I can use this platform I've been given to educate people and get the message out there."



Amy says that Miss Great Britain is so supportive of her, her boys and the message she wants to share.



Amy continued: "They have embraced the boys as much as they have embraced me; they are such an amazing support."



Amy has also raised nearly £2000 for the event's two main charities this year, Cancer Research and Alex's Wish.



She hosted a Derry Girls Afternoon Tea at The Everglades Hotel and ran the 5k in Belfast for Cancer Research UK. She also did the 'Stairway to Heaven Walk' for Alex's Wish.



Alongside her fundraising and campaigning, Amy has been training for six months for the competition, taking every part of the new world of competing in her stride- quite literally with her catwalk training.



"I definitely underestimated walking. I never realised I'd be in the position where I've taken walking for granted all my life, it's an art" she laughed.



"I have never walked a catwalk before- there is much to think about with your posture and your poses.



"I just hope I don't fall, if I don't fall I'll be happy. All the family will be there, everybody is coming including my eldest Mason- I definitely don't want to embarrass him."



Amy is also now an ambassador for Autism NI and she holds the monthly group sessions in the Foyle Arena in Derry.



Amy added: "The sessions are for families with children with autism and people who have autism themselves. That has honestly been my highlight.



"Getting to meet other people who understand autism, hearing their experience and just learning more- you can never top learning about it.



"I will come away from this experience feeling fulfilled- knowing I'm doing what I set out to do- spread acceptance an understanding of autism. It is my passion.



"I can continue all this work after the competition is over, too. I am not going over feeling like I have to win.



"With everything I have already done and hope to continue to do, I feel like I've already won."



Amy will be flying over to Leicester next Thursday (October 20) for the start of the competition ahead of the final on Friday (October 21).



You can follow Amy's journey via her Instagram: amydohertyxo