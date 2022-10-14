County Derry school boy gets on his bike and raises £11,200

A County Derry schoolboy has raised £11,200 for a local charity in memory of his late father.

Callum Smyth, a pupil at Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt, recently completed a 50K charity cycle to raise funds for Magherafelt charity, The Olive Branch.

The cycle '50k for 50 years' was organised in memory of his late father Peter who would have celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this year on May 13.

Callum’s cycle took place on May 14, starting from his home in Maghera, following a route through Kilrea and Coleraine, before finishing at his final destination in Portstewart.

He was supported along the route by his family and friends who were all there to cheer him over the finishing line at the Promenade.

Callum said he has been 'totally overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community and businesses in the area' and would like to thank everyone who has donated or helped in any way towards his fundraising.

The Olive Branch is a local free of charge counselling service, with branches in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena, which offers support for anything that is causing an individual to feel low, including depression, anxiety, addiction and grief. Anyone wishing to contact the Olive Branch can do so by telephoning them at Magherafelt on 02879633688.