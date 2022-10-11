Search

11 Oct 2022

Hollywood star surprises Co Derry bistro customers and staff with second visit

Back in August 2017, Dornan stopped by for a bite to eat.

Hollywood star surprises Co Derry bistro customers and staff with second visit

Jane Roque pictured with Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan during his visit to Silky's Bistro in Dungiven on Friday.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

11 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan suprised staff and customers when he popped into a County Derry bistro last week.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star called into Silky's Bistro on Dungiven's Main Street on Friday morning.

The popular café later took to Facebook to post a picture of the star along with Jane Roque, who runs the business.

Jamie, from County Down, who is also famed for his performance as Paul Spector in BBC drama The Fall, is clearly a fan of Silky's as this wasn't his first time to visit.

Back in August 2017, Dornan stopped by for a bite to eat and even made time for photos with some fans.

Ms Roque, who admits to being a big fan of the model-turned-actor, said she didn't recognise him initially.

“Jamie came into Silky's with another man just before 11am on Friday. I didn't realise it was him at the start as I was chatting with another customer but they recognised him straight away,” said Jane, who has been running Silky's since November 2021.

After placing his order to take out, the modest star happily posed for some pictures with other diners.

Representatives from community organisations urged to attend County Derry meeting on cost-of-living crisis

“He ordered a chicken and chorizo wrap,” revealed Jane, continuing: “He didn't say much. He only really spoke to order his food and then to thank us when he received it.

“I didn't ask any questions as I was shocked and was trying to act normal,” laughed Jane, adding: “We are very pleased that he is one of our customers.”

The reason for 40 year-old Dornan's visit to the area is not known, however, earlier this year he revealed that he has 'big plans to be home for a long time' as he has co-written a movie with fellow Northern Irish actor, Conor MacNeill.

