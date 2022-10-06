Search

06 Oct 2022

County Derry pipe band's world title recognised in Parliament

The band won their section of the World Championship back in August.

Kildoag Pipe Band celebrating their success in August.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

06 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

A County Derry pipe band has achieved worldwide recognition by winning their section of the World Championship over the summer.

In August, Kildoag Pipe Band won the Grade 4A World Championship, held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The band, based outside Claudy, brought home the title on the tenth anniversary of their reformation in 2012.

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell has ensured the achievement has been recorded for posterity in the UK Parliament.

The DUP representative tabled a motion noting the achievement of the band.

“That this House notes the achievement of Kildoag Pipe Band in winning the Grade 4A World Championship in Glasgow held in August 2022; heartily congratulates the members and all associated with the Band which is based in a small rural area of Londonderry on an outstanding achievement given they have only reformed within the past ten years; and wishes them, and all others involved in the award - winning pipe band fraternity in Northern Ireland every success in the future,” it read.

Mr Campbell said the accolade was 'richly deserved'.

“The band had only been re formed ten years previously and were in competition against a number of others from larger population areas and with reputations of winning over many years,” he said.

“Against the odds Kildoag came out as World champions, they richly deserve the accolade and I have framed the citation and presented it to the band.”

