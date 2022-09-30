Search

30 Sept 2022

County Derry woman in court accused of stealing more than £177,000 from car dealership

Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

30 Sept 2022 12:26 PM

A County Derry woman has appeared before court charged with stealing more than £177,000 from her former employer.

Norma Smith, of Duncrun Road, Limavady, appeared, via video link, before a preliminary enquiry at Coleraine Magistrates Court this morning (Friday).

The 47 year-old is accused of stealing £177,383.39 from Coleraine-based car dealership Edwin May Ltd.

She is further charged with abusing her position within the firm to access company accounts and apply funds to the value of £18,578.86 to settle personal invoices and car finance repayments.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed on dates between January 5, 2012 and November 6, 2019.

Smith declined to say anything during the short hearing and was released on bail of £500 to return for arraignment at Antrim Crown Court on October 28.

