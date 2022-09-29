Search

29 Sept 2022

Two and a half million pumped into Creggan Water Improvement Scheme

Improvement 'accommodating future growth and economic development in the area' - Minister John O'Dowd

Two and a half million pumped into Creggan Water Improvement Scheme

Two and a half million pumped into Creggan Water Improvement Scheme.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

NI Water has announced the start of a project to improve the water supply infrastructure in Creggan.

The Utility said the project, valued at £2.5 million, was "essential to the future resilience of the water supply infrastructure for approximately 40,000 customers in the Creggan area and beyond".

Work on the project will get underway in October and will continue until Summer 2023.

According to NI Water, the ageing infrastructure at the existing Creggan Pumping Station urgently needed replaced.

The new project will involve replacing these assets with a brand new water pumping station to ensure the security of the water supply to the area.

The existing water pumping station will continue to run as normal, as the new station is built on the existing site on Bligh’s Lane, Edenballymore.

Welcoming the announcement, Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, said: “This £2.5 million investment is good news for customers in the Creggan area. This key improvement scheme will protect and future-proof the local water infrastructure for customers in the area.

"Enhanced security of water supply will provide a more reliable service for people in the area as well as accommodating future growth and economic development in the area which is to be welcomed.”

Gary McFadden, NI Water Project Manager added: “We are delighted to announce this major water improvement scheme, which will greatly benefit the Creggan area of the city, improving the robustness and resilience of the water supply infrastructure.

“This investment will be particularly important during the winter months and other unplanned events, to ensure maximum security of supply for our customers in the local area. This investment will provide people with an improved, more reliable service.

“The NI Water project team would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation as we commence this essential water improvement scheme.”

The contract for the civil construction work has been awarded to GEDA Construction and Water Solutions Ireland will undertake the mechanical and electrical fit out.

As part of the site set up, GEDA will implement a range of health and safety measures to protect the public and their workforce, including erecting signage in the area and fencing off the entire working area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media