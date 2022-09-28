Man who had knife in A&E said he didn't like people from Derry and wanted to 'cut their throats'

A man who walked into a hospital's A&E department with a knife in his backpack allegedly told police he 'did not like people from Derry and wanted to cut their throats'.

Owen Daniel Maguire, of Clooney Road, Campsie, also told officers that he wanted to 'open the throats of many, many people' so police would shoot him dead, Limavady Magistrates Court heard this morning.

Appearing before the court, via video link from Coleraine custody suite, charges of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, were read to the 34 year-old.

The alleged offences related to an incident which took place at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Tuesday night, September 27.

When asked by District Judge Peter King if he understood the charges, Maguire replied: “I don't care about your charges and this whole process.”

An investigating officer told the court that Maguire attended the accident and emergency department of the hospital following concerns about his mental health.

While there, he informed hospital staff that he had a knife in his backpack.

The court heard that the knife, which was located by police, had a blade which was seven inches long.

Maguire told officers that he 'did not like people from Derry and wanted to cut their throats'.

He also said: “I was going to open the throats of many, many people in society so you guys would shoot me dead.”

The investigating officer told that court that police were 'strongly' objecting to bail due to serious concerns that Maguire would harm members of the public.

When asked by Judge King if he had anything to say in relation to the alleged offences, Maguire, who was self-represented, replied: “I don't give a f**k about anything.”

When asked if he wanted to be released on bail, Maguire told the judge that he didn't 'give a s**t about anything'.

Expressing concerns about Maguire's mental health, Judge King asked him if he had been in touch with a general practitioner, however he replied: “I don't waste my breath on anything in society any more.”

Remanding Maguire in custody, Judge King said: “You may not care about proceedings today, but that's neither here nor there. It's clear you have mental health issues and are at risk of reoffending and therefore are not safe to be in the community.

“I suggest you get yourself a solicitor or get used to custody because you are going to be there for the foreseeable future.”

Maguire is due to appear via video link before Coleraine Magistrates Court on October 24.