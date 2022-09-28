Four Derry trainees graduate from Irish language television training scheme

Northern Ireland Screen hosted a reception at Ormeau Baths Gallery to mark the graduation of sixteen trainees who took part in various Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF) training schemes and to welcome six new trainees onto the New Entrant scheme this year.

Among those who participated were Derry graduates Kathryn Healy (Trainee Assistant Editor), Róis Sona (New Entrant), Jack Mac Íomhair (New Entrant) and Eve Logue (New Entrant).

ILBF Investment Committee Chairwoman, Róise Ní Bhaoill, presented the trainees with certificates in recognition of their achievements.

The ILBF offers several different training opportunities for Irish speakers working or aspiring to work in the independent production sector.

A key principle of the training schemes is that they should lead to an advancement of skills, expertise and general career development, which impacts positively on not only the Irish language production industry but the wider sector in Northern Ireland.

This year, sixteen trainees graduated across four year-long courses: 6 on the New Entrants 2020-21 scheme; 8 on the New Entrants 2021-22 scheme; one on the Trainee Assistant Editor scheme; one on the Trainee Assistant Producer scheme.

Several clips from programmes produced by the trainees were screened as part of the ceremony to an audience which included representatives from various television production companies, BBC Northern Ireland, NvTv, Raidió Fáilte and Northern Ireland Screen.

Jack Mac Íomhair (New Entrant) with Róise Ní Bhaoill

Róise Ní Bhaoill said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to host this graduation event for our trainees once again.

"We are indebted to our training provider, Macha Media, and to all those production companies which also work with us to build capacity within the sector.

"Our training is practical and sector-focussed and I’m pleased to say that those who graduate quickly find work.

“On behalf of the ILBF, I warmly congratulate all those who graduated today and wish those who have joined our current training programmes every success.

Eve Logue (New Entrant) with Róise Ní Bhaoill

"They will all play their part in telling our stories and reflecting the Irish language community to the wider world.”

Áine Walsh, Head of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, said: “The ILBF is delighted that the majority of the trainees who participated in the various training schemes have already secured employment or are continuing training within the production sector.

"This is especially encouraging when we consider the challenges that Covid brought to the work and learning environments that these trainees experienced. I know that I won’t have to wait long to see their work on Irish language productions in the future.

“This has also been an excellent opportunity to meet and welcome our new trainees on board the scheme. These trainees will support the continued development of the Irish language production sector in Northern Ireland – one of the key aims of the ILBF.”

The ILBF’s annual New Entrant training scheme is now in full swing with six new trainees since the beginning of September.

Róis Sona (New Entrant) with Róise Ní Bhaoill

The ILBF is also supporting a further six trainees in producing, assistant producing and video journalist positions this year.

The New Entrants will shortly be taking part in a two-week intensive training course with Macha Media in Belfast and the trainees have now begun their placements with production companies and NvTv.