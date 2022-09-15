Search

15 Sept 2022

Popular County Derry showband star dies in Canada

Robin Greer was originally from Moneymore.

The late Robin Greer, originally of Moneymore.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Tributes have been paid to a former teacher and showband musician from County Derry who passed away recently in Canada.

Robin Greer, originally from Moneymore, began his career as a teacher, teaching at Magherafelt Intermediate.

He was also a member of the popular showband The Snowdrifters, before meeting the love of his life, Rosemary, with whom he enjoyed a happy life surrounded by family and friends in Moneymore.

In 1972, they took the brave leap of emigrating to Manitoba, Canada with their young children Julie and Kathy, with son Gavin being born following the move. Robin though dreamed of a place where he could play golf all year round and convinced Rosemary to move the family to Penticton in 1981.

He continued to work as a teacher at Boissevain Collegiate, Pen-Hi, McNicoll Park and Skaha Lake Middle schools and was a member of the Penticton Golf and Country Club.

His death notice on Funeral Times described him as a 'Renaissance man of sorts'.

“Robin was a gentle man, known to tell a great story and enjoy a good laugh,” it read.

Robin played in the Snowdrifters showband. Pic: Irish Bands Archive

“He was a Renaissance man of sorts as he was accomplished in music, sports, woodworking, and many forms of art.

“Robin will mostly be remembered for his kind heart, his love of laughter, family and friends, and his relentless pursuit of the perfect 18 holes of golf.

“Robin will be truly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Rosemary, children Julie (Ron), son-in-law Wade, and Gavin (Randi), and grandchildren Liam, Elisa, Cole, Will, Mairin, Mya and Camryn.

“He will also be missed by his sister Alison, her children and grandchildren as well as his many life-long friends from Northern Ireland.

“But we are all grateful that he is with Kathy and together, they are watching over us from above.”

A celebration of Robin's life will be held on November 12 at the Penticton Golf and Country Club, with the family asking people to make a donation to Moog and Friends Hospice House, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road. Magherafelt, BT45 6BP.

