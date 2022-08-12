Man arrested following alleged sexual assault on teenage girl in County Derry

The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on the Ballinteer Road in the Macosquin area of Coleraine, have arrested a 20 year old man. The man has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The incident is believed to have occurred at a large social event on Saturday, August 6 just before midnight.
Detective Sergeant Tracy McDonald said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We are keen to speak with two males; a 17 year old male approximately 5’4 with brown hair wearing a red shirt and a male approximately 18 years old with blonde hair, who may have information relating to this incident.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in attendance at this event, and has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1213 of 07/08/22.
“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Jamie McGonigle scored a last minute winner against Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell back in February.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.