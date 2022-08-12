Search

12 Aug 2022

Man arrested following alleged sexual assault on teenage girl in County Derry

Police officer targeted in Dungiven attack

The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

12 Aug 2022 3:43 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on the Ballinteer Road in the Macosquin area of Coleraine, have arrested a 20 year old man. The man has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The incident is believed to have occurred at a large social event on Saturday, August 6 just before midnight.
Detective Sergeant Tracy McDonald said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We are keen to speak with two males; a 17 year old male approximately 5’4 with brown hair wearing a red shirt and a male approximately 18 years old with blonde hair, who may have information relating to this incident.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in attendance at this event, and has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1213 of 07/08/22.
“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media