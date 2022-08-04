Police issue appeal after masked men set alight car and damage house in Galliagh

Police are investigating an incident in Galliagh last night, Wednesday August 3, during which a car was damaged and windows of a house were smashed.

The incident in Moss Park was reported to police shortly after 11pm. It was reported a number of masked men, possibly around 10 males and some of whom are believed to have had baseball bats, started a fire on the bonnet of a car parked at an address and smashed a number of windows at the property before running away. Two occupants who were in the house were uninjured.

A spokesperson said: "This was a completely reckless attack which had the potential to cause serious harm to neighbouring property and residents.

"While damage was caused to the vehicle and the property, it’s fortunate no-one was injured. We’re continuing with enquiries today to establish who was involved and a motive.

"We’re asking anyone who was in Moss Park last night, just prior to 11pm, and who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch with us. Your information could help our investigation. If you have any information, please call 101, quoting reference number 1875 of 03/04/22."