Road and lane closures in Derry this week

The following closures are scheduled by the Department of Infrastructure.
The lower deck of the Craigavon Bridge will be closed from 9:30am to 4:30pm today (July 28) and tomorrow (July 29).
There will also be a lane closure in place on the Buncrana Road (from 50m south of Templegrove to 50m north of Templegrove from today (July 28) until Friday August 5, 9:30am to 4pm each day.
The public have been advised to plan ahead for their journeys.
