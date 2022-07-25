Search

25 Jul 2022

Pensioner charged with Clipper sexual assault

Offered to take 14-year-old for Chinese meal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 3:44 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A 78-year-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today charged with sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl during the Clipper Festival in the city.

David Porter of Duddy's Court appeared charged with sexual assault on a female on July 22.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge. 

He told the court that police on patrol at the Clipper Festival at around 1pm were approached by a distressed 14-year-old girl.

She told them that just before 1pm she had been walking towards the bus depot when she was approached by a male who offered to take her for a Chinese.

He told the girl her glasses made her 'look sexy.'

The man then offered to take the girl to a bar and buy her a coke.

He was then alleged to have kissed her on the hand and as she walked away he was said to have slapped her on the bum. 

The girl told police she felt 'absolutely disgusted' after the incident.

The court heard that the girl directed police to the accused.

At interview Porter admitted inviting the girl for a Chinese and also slapping her on the bum. 

He said he had did it 'on impulse'.

The officer said that there was 'nothing of a sexual nature' on the defendant's record. 

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that bail was not opposed by police.

Porter was released on bail on condition he contact his GP and follow all instructions. 

He will appear again on August 15.

