Abandoned kitten still waiting for a 'furrever' home

A kitten abandoned by her stray mother is in desperate need of a home after being overlooked while her siblings have all found new families.

Black beauty Wilma was brought into the care of the Coleraine & District Branch of Cats Protection after three kittens were discovered having been born to a stray who then disappeared.

A volunteer fosterer took them in and dedicated time and patience to ensure all their needs were met. Because the kittens had little human contact, the fosterer implemented a socialisation programme that slowly introduced the trio to the sights, sounds and smells they would experience in everyday life once they had been adopted.

When they were comfortable with being handled and were neutered, vaccinated and microchipped they were declared ready to home and two of the three were successfully matched with new owners.

For some reason, Wilma, who is now six months old, is still waiting to be noticed, despite being ready for two months now, leaving her carers scratching their heads as to why she’s been overlooked.

Adoption Team Leader Alison Hagan said: “Wilma is really friendly, coming to meet her fosterer and getting stroked. Her purrs are so loud and start as soon as you enter the pen. She is very playful, especially with fishing rod type toys, and can be a bit possessive over them!

“We think she would get along well with other cats in the home, and may be comfortable with dogs after a gentle introduction. Other than with very small children, who may be a bit noisy for her, she is likely to be happy in any home.

“Wilma may need a little time to settle into a home environment after her unsettled start in life but will make a great pet for someone or a family. We can't understand why she hasn't been snapped up yet but are hopeful it won’t be long before she has a place she can call home.”

To enquire about adopting Wilma visit www.cats.org.uk/coleraine/ adopt-a-cat or call

02870 525 896.