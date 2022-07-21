Derry salon scoops three awards at RSVP Hair Awards 2022

Derry salon, iHobbs, has been awarded three major honours in an annual awards competition run by leading Irish celebrity magazine, RSVP.

Sandra Atoge, owner of iHobbs, and her team have been awarded, "Best Hair Extension Salon Ulster" as well as "Best Hair Extensions & Non-Surgical Hair Replacement Training Academy" and "Best Non-Surgical Hair Replacement Expert Consultant."

Sandra and her team specialise in non surgical hair loss solutions. The salon also offers a wide range of hair extensions including nano bead extensions, tape ins and weave extensions in a wide variety of colours and textures to suit every need.

Sandra also provides a training academy for hair extensions and non surgical hair replacement and writes a hair loss column for Derry News every week.

Commenting on her win, Sandra said: "I was crying with excitement. It feels like a dream. I want to thank my amazing team and clients. Dreams really do come true, never give up.

"As a non surgical hair loss specialist, I meet women with hair loss on a daily basis. The effect of hair loss on women is absolutely devastating to their confidence.

"Statistics indicate women make up a significant percentage of hair loss sufferers with over 40% of women living with visible hair loss but nobody is talking about it.

"Society has forced women to suffer in silence because it is considered far more acceptable for men to go through hair loss than women. Nobody talks about hair loss in women. Let's break the stigma and start talking about it.

"There are solutions and my team and I are here to support women through it all.

"Thank you to everyone who has believed in me. I am forever grateful."

Sandra said her win feels like a dream and encourages others to pursue their own

Congratulating Sandra on her win, RSVP, said: "Sandra has trained with some of the best in the industry and has helped so many women losing their hair get their confidence back by creating bespoke hair systems to suit their specific needs.

"In this year's RSVP Hair awards we looked at the best in the business, and after a tough two years for the industry, we're honouring the people who work tirelessly to restore their clients confidence through treating hair loss.

"Sandra conducts in-depth consultations with her clients in a private room in her salon. With years of experience in her field, she also encourages her clients to bring friends and family to their appointment for moral support.

"Sandra also works with trained stylists who are able to offer ongoing care for clients such as wash and blow dries, cuts and all other hairdressing services.

"Sandra also has the only salon in Northern Ireland that is able to work with ahir from all ethnic backgrounds.

"Sandra also runs accredited and certified hair extensions and non-surgical hair extensions training from their Northern Ireland salon and online."

Sandra is based at her salon, at 42-44 Hawkin Street, Derry, BT48 6RE.