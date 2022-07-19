Tributes paid to the late Tom Collins

There was sadness in Derry and beyond today as the community learned of the passing of local film maker, Tom Collins.

Paying tribute to Mr Collins, who passed away after a long battle with cancer, the Nerve Centre said:

"Nerve Centre is saddened to hear of the passing of local film maker Tom Collins.

"Tom passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.

"Writer/Director Tom Collins had been producing and directing award-winning feature films and documentaries since Hush-a-Bye Baby in 1988.

"During his career he had the unprecedented distinction of being twice nominated as Ireland's Entry for Best Foreign Language Film at The Academy Awards for his films Kings and The Gift and An Bronntanas in 2014.

"He produced and directed over 13 documentaries and feature films, many filmed in Derry and Donegal including Hush-a-Bye Baby, Bogwoman, Dead Long Enough, Teenage Kicks -The Undertones, Penance and The Boys of St Columb’s helping to put Derry on the film making map.

"Many of these screened at the annual Foyle Film Festival.

"Nerve Centre animator, John McCloskey worked on animated sequences for the documentary "The Boys of St Columb’s" in 2009.

"Following that Tom wrote and directed the animated adaptation of "An Béal Bocht / The Poor Mouth" with Nerve Centre.

"This animated film was nominated for an Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) and won Best First Animation at the Galway Film Fleadh, Best Animation at the 30th Foyle Film Festival and Best Animation at the Celtic Film and TV Awards.

"Pearse Moore, Nerve Centre Chief Executive said: "Tom was a very close friend and professional colleague who we had the privilege of working with on a number of projects.

We are devastated to hear of his passing both personally and professionally as his passing will be a huge loss to the film making community in Ireland. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.“

In 2015, he was awarded the prestigious Life Time Achievement award by the Directors Guild of Ireland for his "Outstanding contribution to Irish Filmmaking”.