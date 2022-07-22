County Derry GAA star to hold first solo exhibition

Former Derry footballer Ruairi Mooney will run his first solo exhibition and sale of work next month.

The ‘debut’ exhibition, which will take place at Portstewart Golf Club on August 5 and 6, will showcase paintings inspired by the beauty of the artist’s own hometown.

After the success of his ‘100 Days of Art’ campaign in 2021, raising £1,000 for mental health charity, Ruairi is thrilled to share his latest portfolio of work.

There will be a large variety of work on display from contemporary landscape pieces to highly detailed portraits.

Studies of the North Coast, Derry and the Mournes feature in this new collection, as well as portraits of some of our most iconic figures in sports and music.

A selection of the artist’s limited edition prints will be on display and will be available for sale.

“This will be a first chance for me to really meet people face to face and talk about my art,” said the Eoghan Rua man. “I’ve worked hard on this collection for the last seven months and I’m excited to be able to share it at last.”

Admission to the exhibition is free and everyone is welcome. Opening times are Friday, August 5 from 11am to 8pm and Saturday, August 6 from 11am to 8pm.

Readers wishing to attend the private invitation-only preview on the evening of Thursday, August 4 should contact the artist directly.

For more information, visit @artbymooney on Facebook and Instagram or telephone 07565096332.