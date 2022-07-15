ARC Fitness to host First Recovery Conference in the North West

Derry Addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, is set to host the North West’s first addiction conference in September 2022 in the Millennium Forum.

The Derry based organisation is running the ‘Recovery In Motion’ Conference as part of their ongoing ‘Motion Changes Emotion’ campaign that kicked off earlier this year with the aim of highlighting the importance motion and physical activity can have on our day-to-day life.

The one day conference is set to feature six keynote speakers from across the areas of addiction, mental health, recovery coaching, support services, trauma therapy and more, with them all of them set to share their professional experience of supporting individuals whilst highlighting that recovery is possible.

Gary Rutherford, Founder and Director of Programmes of ARC Fitness, is a registered mental health nurse, a qualified personal trainer and was also awarded the Royal College of Nursing ‘Nurse of Year’ Award last month for his pioneering work of helping individuals and families negatively impacted by substance use.

When speaking about the conference, Gary said, “We’re beyond thrilled to be hosting the region's first addiction recovery conference. At ARC we work really hard to tackle the stigma of substance use and empower our communities to believe that recovery is possible.

"We want people to understand the power that physical fitness can have on your physical and mental well being. The conference will aim to encourage people to make conscious efforts in their own lives and therefore see the big changes that little differences can make.

"We’re delighted to be welcoming some amazing people along to share their expertise at the conference. I honestly believe it could be a life changing day for some people so we really encourage anyone and everyone to come along.

"This conference isn’t just for people who have struggled with addiction, or even just for those who have watched a loved one struggle, everyone no matter who you are you will get something out of this conference.”

The ‘Recovery In Motion’ Conference is taking place on Wednesday September 7 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

The conference currently has six keynote speakers confirmed including professor Siobhan O’Neill, a mental health champion for Northern Ireland; Naetha Uren, Co-founder of The Recovery Coaching Academy and Marie Dunne, Mental Health Specialist, Researcher & Director of Resilio.

Also, Alex Bunting, Director of Care & Support Services, Inspire; Vivian McKinnon, Founder of Hydro Ease, Author, Trauma Therapist; Kathleen Grego, Senior Manager at Start 360. Also confirmed are Kevin McGowan and Warren Villa, hosts of The Recovery Position podcast, who will be hosting a Q&A discussion session.

Tickets for the conference are £5 and are available directly from the Millenium forum website.

To learn more about ARC Fitness and the different services it offers or if you would like to partner with ARC in any way, please visit https://arcfitness.co.uk/.