'Executive formation cannot be held to ransom by Tory infighting and chaos' - O’Neill
The formation of an Executive and political stability in the north cannot be held hostage by ‘Tory infighting and chaos’ at Westminster, according to First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Féin).
Ms O'Neill was speaking after British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis became the latest Minister to resign from the British Government.
She said: “Brandon Lewis abandoned any pretence of acting with the ‘rigorous impartiality’ required of him under the Good Friday Agreement. He has shamefully placated the DUP by giving them political cover in denying the electorate the democratic representation they are entitled to.
“His actions are preventing Ministers from using £435 million to support workers and families struggling with the rising cost of living crisis, agreeing a three-year budget and putting an additional billion pounds towards fixing our health service. He has failed victims and survivors by tearing up the Stormont House Agreement agreed by the two governments and political parties to deal with the past.
“He has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and political stability and his actions gave us a daily reminder why those with no mandate or votes here will only ever act in their own political interests, and not ours.
“The political stability of the North cannot be a hostage to the Tory-in fighting, Westminster chaos and continued DUP disruption.”
LEADER… Eoin Toal has made over 150 appearances for Derry City. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile)
BIG GAMES KEEP COMING … Tonight’s game against Riga FC will be the biggest game of Brian Maher’s Derry City career so far. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile)
Derry City supporters celebrate following the victory over Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Stadium. (Photo: Stephen McCarthy, Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.