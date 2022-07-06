Man jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girl in her County Derry home

A man who entered the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her has been jailed at Derry Crown Court.

Emmet James Potter (33) of Camlough Road in Pomeroy in County Tyrone admitted one count of sexual assault that occurred on December 27, 2018.

The court heard that the injured party was in her bedroom in her home in Moneymore on that date and saw the defendant in the room.

He grabbed her by the arm, threw her on to the bed and touched her on the breast.

Potter then tried to put his hand under her top and also touched her genitals over her clothing.

The girl managed to push him off and tried to leave the bedroom but Potter pulled her back.

She again managed to fight him off and went into the sitting room where her mother was sleeping.

The defendant followed her in and when the victim's brother turned on the light her mother woke up and told Potter to leave.

He did so but returned a short time later and offered the victim money.

The incident was reported to police and the victim was interviewed.

The next day neighbours told the victim's mother that a male had tried to enter two other houses the previous night.

One of the neighbours was able to identify Potter from his Facebook profile and on January 27 the defendant was identified by the victim at a Viper procedure.

Passing sentence Judge Philip Gilpen said Potter would get credit for his guilty plea but added that the offending was aggravated by the fact it had occurred in the victim's home where she should have been safe.

He told the defendant 'what concerns me is the lack of empathy and remorse shown by you'.

The judge said that the custody threshold had been passed and added that he did not believe a community based sentence or a suspended sentence would be appropriate.

He sentenced Potter to 14 months in prison with half in custody and half on licence.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a period of 10 years and observe a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for a period of five years.